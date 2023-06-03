Between learning a new playbook and gelling with new teammates, it often takes players a few years to get accustomed to the NFL. Thus, players may not reach their peaks right away, with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa being two who broke out in their third years. Several quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL Draft class could be in similar situations as potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts like Mac Jones and Justin Fields. Those two quarterbacks could be undervalued in 2023 Fantasy football rankings and could be players to target during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This will be Watson's first full season for the Browns after he was limited to six games last year while serving an 11-game suspension. The 27-year-old quarterback completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown last season.

Watson was coming off a career year in 2020 prior to his suspension. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions for the Texans. Watson posted career-highs in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns and finished with the fifth-most Fantasy football points. Watson has ranked in the top five in Fantasy scoring for quarterbacks in his first three full seasons as a starter. With a full and normal offseason in Cleveland, SportsLine's model has identified him as an undervalued player in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers receiver George Pickens as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. As a second-round rookie last year, Pickens posted a 52-801-4 stat line despite starting the year as a backup and dealing with shaky quarterback play. Chase Claypool is no longer in his way and improvement from quarterback Kenny Pickett has Pickens' prospects on the rise.

Pickens already displayed what he's capable of over the last eight weeks of 2022, when he produced more Fantasy points than receivers like Jaylen Waddle and DK Metcalf. For the year, his 15.4 yards per reception were eighth-best in the NFL, and that big-play ability should be showcased by a Steelers team that was fourth-worst in yards per attempt last year. The model has Pickens as a top-15 wide receiver, on par with Deebo Samuel in its 2023 Fantasy football rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Stevenson is coming off his best season as a pro, recording 210 carries for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 69 receptions for 421 yards and a score.

Stevenson will also likely see an uptick in his usage in 2023 after Damien Harris signed with the Bills in the offseason. However, his inability to find the end zone could be a concern for anyone taking him with their 2023 Fantasy football picks. Stevenson managed just five rushing touchdowns a season ago, while the Patriots recorded just 12 overall, tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.