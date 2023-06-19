Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs surprised many by being early first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Previously, the last time two running backs were drafted within the first 12 draft picks was 2017 with Leonard Fournette (No. 4) and Christian McCaffrey (No. 8). A winning 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy shouldn't be as cautious with taking running backs early, but could either rookie be worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick in Fantasy football drafts 2023?

Robinson has been compared to Saquon Barkley, who had over 2,000 scrimmage yards as a rookie. Barkley also finished as the No. 2 overall Fantasy player as a rookie in 2018. With Robinson joining a Falcons team that ran the ball more than any other last year, making him an extremely early 2023 Fantasy football pick isn't an outlandish idea. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The 30-year-old receiver has been one of the first off draft boards the majority of his career, but he still provides value based on his current projections and 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Adams has totaled more than 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

Adams has averaged at least 83 yards per game each of the last five seasons. He's earned a significant target share during that span and has made the most of those opportunities. Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders with two different quarterbacks splitting time. The Raiders don't have the ideal quarterback situation entering the 2023 season, but Adams has proven the ability to stand out regardless of who is throwing him the rock. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year at Texas.

Robinson features to be the lead back in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two combined to rush for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has big play potential every time he touches the football and becomes just the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The last four had strong rookie years as lead running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There's plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Panthers running back Miles Sanders as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Playing in Philadelphia's read-option offense, Sanders had career highs with 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. He then joined Carolina in the offseason but is going to a vastly different offense without a dual-threat option at quarterback like Jalen Hurts.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is mobile but not the running threat that Hurts is, so defenses won't have to account for the QB like they did with Sanders' former team. That means more attention will be on the running back, who is also a non-factor in the passing game. Sanders had just 78 total receiving yards in 2022, which ranked 306th in the NFL. After finishing 10th amongst RBs in Fantasy points last year, the model has Sanders as the RB22 in its 2023 Fantasy football rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.