Although the Atlanta Falcons had seven games in which they finished with fewer than 300 yards of offense last season, they remained committed to their rushing attack. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier finished with 1,035 rushing yards, but Atlanta also drafted Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Those who hoped Allgeier would step into a larger role this season must now consider Robinson's impact during their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. The Falcons have also committed to moving forward with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback, who started just four games last season but didn't consistently create big plays. Head coach Arthur Smith has shown his commitment to the rushing attack, potentially skyrocketing Robinson up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies.

In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. For the most part, Pierce lived up to the hype he generated last preseason as a rookie, but was slowed down by injuries at the end of the season on a struggling Houston team. Still, he showed he has what it takes to be productive.

Houston has added plenty of young talent to the offense over the last two years and if last year's first-rounder, guard Kenyon Green, can take a step forward, the Texans could have one of the more competitive offensive lines in the AFC. Pierce finished just shy of 1,000 yards last year and should get plenty of work to protect rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, especially early in the season. Based on his 2023 Fantasy football ADP, the model projects Pierce to have a better Fantasy season than those selected well before him like Kenneth Walker III, Alvin Kamara, and Najee Harris. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year at Texas.

Robinson features to be the lead back in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two combined to rush for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has big play potential every time he touches the football and becomes just the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The last four had strong rookie years as lead running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There's plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills running back Damien Harris as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After four years in New England, Harris signed with the Bills as a free agent. Buffalo was, perhaps, swayed by seeing him run through its defense after three of Harris' eight career 100-yard games came against the Bills. However, his yards per carry have dropped the last two years, he failed to reach 500 rushing yards in 2022 and he's not much of a factor in the passing game.

Harris was the No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson with the Patriots and will now be part of a committee in Buffalo alongside Latavius Murray, James Cook and Nyheim Hines. With Josh Allen also factoring into the run game and generating redzone scores, there may not be many touches left for Harris. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.