Now that NFL free agency and the draft are complete, owners are turning their attention to 2023 Fantasy football rankings. The Chicago Bears turned the No. 1 pick into star receiver D.J. Moore and a host of other players in a trade with the Panthers, and quarterback Justin Fields could take another step forward in his development. Fields finished as the No. 10 quarterback in Fantasy football last season thanks to 1,143 rushing yards and eight scores, but can he make an even larger impact from the pocket and be one of the top 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Fields has an early 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 56.1 and owners are trying to figure out whether they can justify picking him that early. That's where a reliable set of rankings can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, 2023 Fantasy football breakouts and 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler's first season in Denver was a disappointment, as Wilson was sacked a league-high 55 times while throwing for just 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and six fumbles.

However, there's optimism that Wilson can turn his career around under new head coach Sean Payton, a Super Bowl winner with a proven pedigree as a quarterback whisperer. Wilson closed last season out on a high note, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chargers. The model ranks him as its No. 11 quarterback for 2023 despite the fact that he's been the 19th QB off the board on average early this season. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Robinson was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the nation in the Class of 2020. He lived up to the billing almost immediately at Texas, averaging 8.9 yards per touch while producing 899 scrimmage yards and six scores as a freshman.

He followed that up by rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and then piled up 1,580 rushing yards with 18 rushing touchdowns last season. Robinson also caught 60 passes for 805 yards and eight scores in his career. His versatility is a reason why the Falcons decided to spend the No. 8 overall pick on him. The model is predicting he finishes as a top-15 running back in his rookie season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Most pundits are assuming he realizes his superstar potential sooner rather than later now that he has Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes.

However, Rodgers didn't have a single receiver top 800 yards during his final season in Green Bay and the addition of Allen Lazard along with a healthy Breece Hall could cut into Wilson's workload. Wilson has been the 10th receiver off the board on average, but the model is predicting he finishes outside the top 20 at the position. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.