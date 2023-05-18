The 2023 NFL schedule is now complete, giving owners another data set to study as they craft their 2023 Fantasy football rankings. New England was dealt one of the league's toughest schedules, with five of their final seven opponents finishing above .500 last season. The Patriots will face Jalen Hurts in the opener and have back-to-back road challenges against the Jets and Cowboys early in the season. Should you avoid New England's stars with your 2023 Fantasy football picks? The schedule release is just one component to building a winning 2023 Fantasy football strategy. In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns traded for Watson a year ago, but he was limited to just six games in 2022-23 due to a suspension. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown.

With a full offseason under his belt heading into the 2023 season, Watson should get back to a higher level. He completed more than 70% of his passes for 4,823 yards with the Texans in 2020, posting a 33:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The 27-year-old finished top-five in QB Fantasy scoring in his first three seasons as a starter, and SportsLine's model has identified him as an undervalued player in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Rather than trade for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, the Bills opted to add another weapon in the passing game through the draft. Stefon Diggs has been a strong overall wide receiver and Gabe Davis is a burner over the top, but Kincaid can be the physical receiving presence in the middle of the field that quarterback Josh Allen needs.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been steady and productive over the last two seasons, but finished with 65 targets last year, tied with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter is in Indianapolis now, and running back Devin Singletary (52 targets in 2022-23) is in Houston. With those starters now gone, there are going to be more passes available for Kincaid to snatch up right away. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints quarterback Derek Carr as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. New Orleans signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent the beginning of his career with the Raiders. He was benched for the last two games of the Raiders' 6-11 season after throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr had his highest interception rate and lowest completion percentage of his career, which is concerning for the nine-year veteran. He does not add rushing value to Fantasy football lineups, putting pressure on his ability to rebound from a down year as a passer. New Orleans finished in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game last season, so Carr is a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

