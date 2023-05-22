One of the biggest offseason headlines was the expected trade of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Offseason team activities have started around the league, but Hopkins remains on the Cardinals roster. However, as quarterback Kyler Murray learns under a new head coach, is Hopkins more likely to finish this season as one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers or 2023 Fantasy football busts? In the three games Hopkins played with a quarterback other than Murray last season, he finished with 17 total receptions for 155 yards. Your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep and 2023 Fantasy football rankings should also account for the fact that Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore are both expected to start the season with a clean bill of health and will demand targets.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Las Vegas made the move to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the offseason after Derek Carr left for New Orleans. The move reunited Garoppolo with his former coach in New England, Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders also signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who must command attention from opposing defenses. This should free space up for Adams, who had a strong first year in Vegas. Garoppolo is more than capable of moving the Raiders' offense and should have no trouble helping Adams stay productive, according to the model. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Rather than trade for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, the Bills opted to add another weapon in the passing game through the draft. Stefon Diggs has been a strong overall wide receiver and Gabe Davis is a burner over the top, but Kincaid can be the physical receiving presence in the middle of the field that quarterback Josh Allen needs.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been steady and productive over the last two seasons, but finished with 65 targets last year, tied with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter is in Indianapolis now, and running back Devin Singletary (52 targets in 2022-23) is in Houston. With those starters now gone, there are going to be more passes available for Kincaid to snatch up right away. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints quarterback Derek Carr as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. New Orleans signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent the beginning of his career with the Raiders. He was benched for the last two games of the Raiders' 6-11 season after throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr had his highest interception rate and lowest completion percentage of his career, which is concerning for the nine-year veteran. He does not add rushing value to Fantasy football lineups, putting pressure on his ability to rebound from a down year as a passer. New Orleans finished in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game last season, so Carr is a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

