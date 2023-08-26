When it comes to crafting your 2023 Fantasy football rankings, prioritizing well-known players coming off down seasons can be a tricky bet. Such is the case for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is coming off an injury-hampered 2022 campaign, but has a history of producing for anyone who plucked him with one of their Fantasy football picks. There is hope for a rebound since Baltimore's offense will have a more pass-centric look under new offensive corrdinator Todd Monken, which takes pressure off Jackson to run the ball on his own. Should you eye Jackson during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. The rookie wideout is already making noise in the preseason, and with Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator, there is an opportunity for the Boston College product to make an impression.

Baltimore's receiver room has several question marks with Rashod Bateman coming off an injury-riddled 2022 and Odell Beckham Jr. not guaranteed to be the x-factor he was in his later years with the New York Giants. This leaves the door open for Flowers to get more work and potentially be Lamar Jackson's favorite target down field. Flowers is projected to be drafted around the 10th round according to the latest Fantasy football ADP and could have more fantasy value once the season starts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions tight end Sam LaPorta as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings in the middle of the 2022 season and the production from the tight end position unsurprisingly dried up after. However, the team addressed the issue by spending a second-round pick on the Iowa product in the 2023 NFL Draft.

LaPorta had at least 50 catches for 650 yards in his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes despite playing in one of the nation's most ineffective offenses. LaPorta has drawn rave reviews at Lions training camp and that's particularly interesting when you consider that Lions head coach Dan Campbell was a long-time NFL tight end. LaPorta is being drafted in the 13th round on average, but the model ranks him ahead of 11th-rounder Cole Kmet and 12th-rounder Juwan Johnson. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. With Deebo Samuel battling injury issues in 2022 and splitting reps between receiver and running back, Aiyuk emerged as San Francisco's leading receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns to finish as WR17 for the season.

However, Aiyuk's targets were sporadic throughout the season and consistency could be an issue again in a loaded 49ers depth chart. McCaffrey, Samuel and George Kittle could all be top options in the passing game any given week. That boom or bust potential is something the model advises avoiding in 2023. It ranks Aiyuk behind wide receivers like Marquise Brown and Chris Godwin, who are being drafted two rounds later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

