DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the most consistent receivers throughout his career. After two seasons with a combined 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in Arizona, he's now a free agent. Where his next stop is will be pivotal to his position in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Will he join an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers and be one of the top 2023 Fantasy football picks? Will Hopkins join teams like the Patriots or Giants, where he can potentially generate a significant number of targets and raise his 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The 30-year-old receiver has been one of the first off draft boards the majority of his career, but he still provides value based on his current projections and 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Adams has totaled more than 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

Adams has averaged at least 83 yards per game each of the last five seasons. He's earned a significant target share during that span and has made the most of those opportunities. Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders with two different quarterbacks splitting time. The Raiders don't have the ideal quarterback situation entering the 2023 season, but Adams has proven the ability to stand out regardless of who is throwing him the rock.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year at Texas.

Robinson features to be the lead back in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two combined to rush for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has big play potential every time he touches the football and becomes just the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The last four had strong rookie years as lead running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There's plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills running back Damien Harris as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After four years in New England, Harris signed with the Bills as a free agent. Buffalo was, perhaps, swayed by seeing him run through its defense after three of Harris' eight career 100-yard games came against the Bills. However, his yards per carry have dropped the last two years, he failed to reach 500 rushing yards in 2022 and he's not much of a factor in the passing game.

Harris was the No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson with the Patriots and will now be part of a committee in Buffalo alongside Latavius Murray, James Cook and Nyheim Hines. With Josh Allen also factoring into the run game and generating redzone scores, there may not be many touches left for Harris.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.