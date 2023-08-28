Cowboys running back Tony Pollard saw a sizable uptick in his workload a season ago and the results were positive, even though he was still behind Ezekiel Elliott on the Cowboys depth chart. With Elliott no longer on the team, Pollard could be one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day. Pollard is projected to be drafted around the second round according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP and, if he stays healthy, he could match his 2023 Fantasy football projections. With 2023 Fantasy football drafts getting underway this time of year, it's the perfect time to picture your perfect Fantasy football 2023 lineups. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints running back Jamaal Williams. The veteran back exploded for a career season in 2022, recording 1,066 rushing yards for the Lions and leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns. Many pundits don't think he will be able to match those career-highs, but he will get the opportunity to hit the ground running with Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the season.

There is a belief that Kamara will take over in Week 4 and knock Williams down the Saints depth chart, which would hinder his workload and fantasy capacity. It should be remembered, though, that Williams shared rushing duties in Detroit with D'Andre Swift. Williams is projected to be drafted around the ninth round in many Fantasy football drafts and could end up being an important player if Kamara can't deliver upon return. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons receiver Drake London as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Despite playing in all 17 games as a rookie, the former No. 8 overall pick caught only 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns. However, it was encouraging that he had 117 targets and seems likely that his catch rate of 61.5% should improve this season, even with an inexperienced quarterback in Desmond Ritter.

With Ridder at quarterback last season, London averaged more than 83 yards per game receiving, compared to half of that with Marcus Mariota at the helm. The model projects Atlanta's top receiver as a top-25 Fantasy option after finishing as WR38 in 2022. A breakout second season might be in order for London and he's worth a mid-round pick in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Despite finishing second in the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, Seattle spent a second-round pick on a platoon partner, UCLA's Zach Charbonnet. Walker has also missed time this summer due to a groin injury, which may become another nagging hindrance.

When healthy in 2022, Walker was productive, totaling 1,050 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was also tacked at or behind the line of scrimmage on 54 of his 228 carries (fourth most among NFL running backs last season). With Seattle being a legitimate contender in the NFC, the Seahawks will rely on a dynamic rushing attack to succeed. If Walker isn't 100 percent, his chances of staying on the field enough to justify a high round Fantasy football 2023 draft pick seem limited. Tread carefully when drafting the second year pro before the fifth round. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

