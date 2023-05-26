Chris Olave was the third wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but might have finished with the most receiving yards in his class had he not missed two games. Garrett Wilson was the first receiver selected and finished with just 61 more yards than Olave with two more games played. Picking out 2023 Fantasy football rookies who can help your team as 2023 Fantasy football breakouts can make a profound difference, but banking on the wrong ones can weigh your roster down. Your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep should help you choose when to make the move on this year's rookies at the right time. You also need to figure out where every first-year player fits in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Las Vegas made the move to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the offseason after Derek Carr left for New Orleans. The move reunited Garoppolo with his former coach in New England, Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders also signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who must command attention from opposing defenses. This should free space up for Adams, who had a strong first year in Vegas. Garoppolo is more than capable of moving the Raiders' offense and should have no trouble helping Adams stay productive, according to the model. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings receiver Jordan Addison as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to fill the role left behind Adam Thielen, who departed for Carolina in the offseason. Thielen saw 107 targets and had 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The added benefit for Addison this season is that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his deal and will try to secure one final contract before hanging things up. In a Kenny Pickett-led offense with Pitt in 2021, Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. In another offense led by a pocket passer, Addison should be able to find plenty of opportunity against defenses concerned with stopping Justin Jefferson. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints quarterback Derek Carr as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. New Orleans signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent the beginning of his career with the Raiders. He was benched for the last two games of the Raiders' 6-11 season after throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr had his highest interception rate and lowest completion percentage of his career, which is concerning for the nine-year veteran. He does not add rushing value to Fantasy football lineups, putting pressure on his ability to rebound from a down year as a passer. New Orleans finished in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game last season, so Carr is a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.