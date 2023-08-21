There are three quarterback selections from the 2023 NFL Draft who are projected to be starters this season, and 2023 Fantasy football rankings will vary on where to slot them. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are all expected to start this season after being selected with the first, second and fourth picks. All three players had stellar college careers, but all three are also becoming starters for teams that ended 2022 with records below .500. With that in mind, how should you slot these 2023 Fantasy football rookies into your 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The first-round draft pick from 2022 had a rocky rookie season, posting a 63.0 completion percentage with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Young quarterbacks tend to show massive signs of improvement in their second season, evident in recent years for starters such as Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Pickett could also benefit from wide receiver George Pickens now having a year of experience under his belt. Add the now-built relationship with Diontae Johnson and Pittsburgh's receiving game could be improved over last year. Pickett is projected to be drafted around the 12th round and he could be a big late-round steal. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After transferring from Michigan to UCLA in 2021, Charbonnet became one of the Pac-12's top backs, rushing for a combined 2,469 yards and 27 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Bruins. Now, he enters a relatively crowded situation in Seattle, but the model projects he'll be a major part of the rotation.

Projected starter Kenneth Walker III has been dealing with a groin injury in camp and Charbonnet seems to have the leg up on DeeJay Dallas and fellow rookie Kenny McIntosh. Even if he splits carries, Charbonnet could be a steal at his current 10th-round Fantasy football ADP 2023. SportsLine's model projects him to outperform top-100 picks like Rashaad Penny, Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Allen is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played just 10 games and posted a stat line of 66-752-4. He then restructured his contract in the offseason to avoid being cut and the Chargers' draft plans further indicate that they're ready to transition from Allen being their No. 1 wideout.

Los Angeles took TCU wideout Quentin Johnston in the first round and still have Mike Williams on the other side. That means plenty of mouths for quarterback Justin Herbert to feed and the 31-year-old Allen has durability concerns as he hasn't played a full season since 2019. The model ranks Allen as being on par with Jahan Dotson, but the former is being drafted nearly 30 spots earlier, setting him up to be a 2023 Fantasy football bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

