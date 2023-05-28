Most of the NFL's offseason roster reconstruction is in the rearview mirror, which means 2023 Fantasy football draft prep has begun. With the full NFL schedule coming out, there is plenty of data to begin formulating your 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Philadelphia has one of the top offensive lines and one of the league's best wide receivers, A.J. Brown. He tallied seven deep touchdown receptions last year after posting just four in his previous three seasons with the Titans. The addition of Brown opened Philadelphia's offense with the pass and run game. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny are now in the mix as well, so plenty of owners will target the Eagles with their 2023 Fantasy football picks.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Las Vegas made the move to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the offseason after Derek Carr left for New Orleans. The move reunited Garoppolo with his former coach in New England, Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders also signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who must command attention from opposing defenses. This should free space up for Adams, who had a strong first year in Vegas. Garoppolo is more than capable of moving the Raiders' offense and should have no trouble helping Adams stay productive, according to the model. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings receiver Jordan Addison as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to fill the role left behind Adam Thielen, who departed for Carolina in the offseason. Thielen saw 107 targets and had 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The added benefit for Addison this season is that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his deal and will try to secure one final contract before hanging things up. In a Kenny Pickett-led offense with Pitt in 2021, Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. In another offense led by a pocket passer, Addison should be able to find plenty of opportunity against defenses concerned with stopping Justin Jefferson. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. He struggled down the stretch of the 2022-23 regular season, turning 30 touches into just 84 total yards in Week 16 and Week 17. Stevenson did not score a touchdown and fumbled twice during those outings, making him a low-tier RB2 at the end of the campaign.

His role should increase this year after Damien Harris was replaced by James Robinson as the secondary running back in the offense. However, Stevenson's inability to find the end zone is still a concern, as he scored just three times despite 19 goal-line carries. He had a strong sophomore season overall, but he is overvalued heading into 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

