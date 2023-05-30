The Philadelphia Eagles added more weapons to an already explosive offense this offseason, shaking up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. The Eagles traded for running back D'Andre Swift, who's shown promise early in his career. In his first three seasons with the Lions, Swift averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Swift also dealt with his fair share of injuries in Detroit, but he should get ample opportunities in an offense that averaged 389.1 yards per game last season and could be among the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Will Swift be among the top running backs in the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings or should you target a player like Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson, who's expected to be the starter in Atlanta?

In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Las Vegas made the move to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in the offseason after Derek Carr left for New Orleans. The move reunited Garoppolo with his former coach in New England, Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders also signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who must command attention from opposing defenses. This should free space up for Adams, who had a strong first year in Vegas. Garoppolo is more than capable of moving the Raiders' offense and should have no trouble helping Adams stay productive, according to the model. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings receiver Jordan Addison as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to fill the role left behind Adam Thielen, who departed for Carolina in the offseason. Thielen saw 107 targets and had 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The added benefit for Addison this season is that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his deal and will try to secure one final contract before hanging things up. In a Kenny Pickett-led offense with Pitt in 2021, Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. In another offense led by a pocket passer, Addison should be able to find plenty of opportunity against defenses concerned with stopping Justin Jefferson. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Stevenson is coming off his best season as a pro, recording 210 carries for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 69 receptions for 421 yards and a score.

Stevenson will also likely see an uptick in his usage in 2023 after Damien Harris signed with the Bills in the offseason. However, his inability to find the end zone could be a concern for anyone taking him with their 2023 Fantasy football picks. Stevenson managed just five rushing touchdowns a season ago, while the Patriots recorded just 12 overall, tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.