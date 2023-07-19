For as strong Mike Williams has been for the Chargers, he hasn't played a full season since 2018. Even so, Williams had at least 75 receiving yards and/or a touchdown in eight of the 13 games he played last season, so where should you place him in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Quarterback Justin Herbert played hurt through much of last season and had labrum surgery in his non-throwing shoulder in the offseason. Still, Herbert and Williams are expected to be healthy for the upcoming season, but there is some concern that their injury potential could see them become 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Unfairly or not, Burks will always be compared to A.J. Brown after the team traded its former No. 1 receiver to the Eagles to draft Burks. Although he dealt with injuries, as did quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Burks averaged 13.4 yards per catch and had a 11.6-yard average depth of target.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had some bright spots last season and the Titans just signed DeAndre Hopkins. Still, if he's able to stay healthy this season, Burks should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities and the ability to develop as a receiver. Burks can be picked up late in drafts, but the model projects that he'll have a better Fantasy season than other receivers going several rounds ahead of him like Kadarius Toney, Mike Williams and Michael Thomas. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings running back Alexander Mattison as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Mattison is a familiar name to Fantasy players, but after Minnesota cut ties with Dalvin Cook, Mattison was immediately slotted into the feature back role. In his opportunities as a starter during times Cook has been injured, Mattison has typically delivered.

Mattison wasn't listed as a starter in any of last season's games, but in four starts during 2021, had 86 carries for 356 yards and two scores. Minnesota is a pass-first offense, but Cook was still able to rush for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last year, and a 275-carry season should be on the table for Mattison. The model projects that Mattison will finish with a better Fantasy season than other top-tier starting running backs like Najee Harris, Alvin Kamara and James Conner. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints running back Alvin Kamara as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Kamara had the worst Fantasy season of his career last year, despite having the second-most touches of his career. The offseason additions of Derek Carr and Jamaal Williams only make Kamara's path back to being a top Fantasy back even more difficult.

Williams was brought in to lessen the load for Kamara, whose productivity fell last year with more touches. Meanwhile, Carr sliding under center gives New Orleans a more balanced offense, while Taysom Hill remains a threat to Kamara's redzone touches. Hill had more carries inside the 10-yard-line than Kamara a season ago, while Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022. Add this all up and Kamara may struggle to match last year's down numbers, making him a 2023 Fantasy football bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

