Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season in Denver, but his campaign was limited to 10 games due to injuries. He was also handicapped by an offense that struggled throughout the year. Dulcich will now be playing under first-year head coach Sean Payton, which could lead to him becoming one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Should you select Dulcich during your 2023 Fantasy football drafts?

Payton has already hinted at Dulcich becoming a key weapon in Denver's revamped offense. Coaching changes and roster moves can be one of the best ways to identify 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers and busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He agreed to an $11 million salary and an $8.52 million signing bonus for the 2023 season, which prevents him from being cut to save cap space. Jones is the most dynamic playmaker in the offense, finishing second in Pro Football Focus rushing grade last year.

The 28-year-old went over 100 rushing yards on five occasions in 2022, averaging 5.26 yards per carry. He also saw a career-high in targets (72) out of the backfield, while ranking second on the roster in catches (59) behind wide receiver Allen Lazard. His versatility should carry over even though Aaron Rodgers is no longer at quarterback, which makes Jones a sleeper in the current ADP data. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. His 866 yards as a rookie were nothing to sneer at last season, especially since the Falcons kept trotting out a broken down Marcus Mariota at quarterback for the majority of the year. While Desmond Ridder has yet to prove he's a significant step up, there is at least the assumption that he has a higher ceiling, which should in turn benefit London's Year 2 potential.

Atlanta's run-first offense is sure to feature a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier with some Cordarrelle Patterson mixed in. The jury is out on how much usage Kyle Pitts will command after an underwhelming 2022, but London was still productive last year under similar circumstances. On an ascending Falcons offense, the model considers London to have more Fantasy value than others drafted ahead of him like Mike Evans, George Pickens and Tyler Lockett. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Panthers running back Miles Sanders as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Playing in Philadelphia's read-option offense, Sanders had career highs with 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. He then joined Carolina in the offseason but is going to a vastly different offense without a dual-threat option at quarterback like Jalen Hurts.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is mobile but not the running threat that Hurts is, so defenses won't have to account for the QB like they did with Sanders' former team. That means more attention will be on the running back, who is also a non-factor in the passing game. Sanders had just 78 total receiving yards in 2022, which ranked 306th in the NFL. After finishing 10th amongst RBs in Fantasy points last year, the model has Sanders as the RB22 in its 2023 Fantasy football rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

