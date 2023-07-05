After four consecutive seasons of 1,000 rushing yards and four Pro Bowl selections, the Vikings parted ways with running back Dalvin Cook. Now, the soon-to-be 28-year-old will hit the open market for the first time, shaking up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison's stock is currently on the rise during 2023 Fantasy football draft prep as he becomes the No. 1 back in Minnesota.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He might hold extra sleeper value after video clips of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask from Bucs OTAs made the rounds on the internet -- and were met with a degree of ridicule. Still, Godwin has been a steady Fantasy option, even through various injuries over the past few seasons.

Last season, he was targeted a career-high 142 times even though he missed Weeks 2 and 3. Godwin had the second-most slot targets out of all wide receivers last year (104) and the third-most receiving yards (759). He should maintain that brand of production with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who came over from Seattle, and called an offense in which Tyler Lockett finished with the 13th-most slot targets among all receivers last year. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was one of the more highly-touted running back prospects in recent years and he'll immediately be the focal point of a rebuilding Atlanta offense.

Robinson is coming off a junior season at Texas in which he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. For his career, Robinson averaged an impressive 13.4 yards per catch, and his explosiveness out of the backfield should make him a three-down back from the start. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 back in PPR leagues, ahead of established veterans like Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns running back Nick Chubb as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Chubb has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the last four seasons, including a career-high 1,525 with 12 touchdowns last season. But his production fell when Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback for the final six games of the season following the former Texans quarterback's 11-game production.

Chubb averaged 17 carries and 81 yards per game over the final six games after averaging 94.4 yards on 18.1 carries over the first 11 contests. He also had only one receiving and no rushing scores over the final six games after rushing for 12 touchdowns in the first 11 games. It makes sense that the Browns will want to throw more with Deshaun Watson, who was a top-five fantasy quarterback before his suspension. That will take away from Chubb's touches and his production this year may not match his usual status as a first or second-round selection in Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

