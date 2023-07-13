Christian McCaffrey has consistently been one of the highest-drafted running backs in Fantasy football over the last few seasons. Now that McCaffrey opens the season in San Francisco after being traded to the 49ers last season, where should his former teammates be in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Miles Sanders, who rushed for 1,269 yards with the Eagles last season, is set to resume the primary running back position, backed by Chuba Hubbard. Can Sanders produce like McCaffrey, who averaged 113.6 total yards per game with Carolina, and be one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. He rushed for 782 yards and seven touchdowns and added 46 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown over 13 games last season. Conner has totaled more than 1,000 yards the last two seasons and scored 18 touchdowns in 2021.

The Cardinals didn't draft a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means they could believe the 28-year-old running back can still be highly effective. After cutting ties with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals' offense isn't filled with playmakers surrounding Kyler Murray, making Conner a player who could be featured early and often. Conner rushed for his most yards and generated his most targets since 2018 last season and that trend could continue into 2023. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers receiver George Pickens as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He had 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season after being selected in the second round. Pickens wasn't thrown into an ideal situation with Mitch Trubisky starting the season and Kenny Pickett eventually taking over. However, Pickett and Pickens showed a rookie connection throughout the later stages of the season. Now, with an entire offseason to work together as clear starters, Pickens' production appears likely to increase.

Pickens led all Pittsburgh receivers in touchdowns and finished second in yards last season. He was the No. 22 receiver over the final eight games of last season, ahead of players like Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DK Metcalf, as he became more accustomed to the NFL and Pickett. The model has Pickens as a top-30 WR in 2023 in its 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Dobbins was determined to play last season after tearing his ACL in 2021 and was effective when healthy, but he was only able to play eight games. It bears mentioning that all of the significant injuries in his career have come to his right leg, and Fantasy owners should be wary of his potential to miss time again this year.

Unfortunately, much of Dobbins' upside relates to factors outside of his control. The Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a $15 million contract this season, gave quarterback Lamar Jackson an extension, and Gus Edwards will be back. Between his injury potential and the team's investment in its passing game, the model projects Dobbins to be far closer to RB20 than inside the top ten where he is being drafted. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

