Year-to-year consistency is hard to find, but three players have stood out over the last few years. Austin Ekeler, Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams are the only players to rank in the top five at their respective positions in Fantasy points the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, they are high up in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. However, could any of them be one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts? Adams maintained his production as he transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr, but now injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo is the Raiders' QB1. Adams also admitted reservations about Las Vegas' offense, so should you feel confident about making Adams one of your early 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles running back Rashaad Penny. Once again, a promising look from Penny ended prematurely due to injury last season after he averaged 6.07 yards per carry on 57 rushes before going down with a tibia fracture. This season, he'll run behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, but will compete for touches with fellow free agent addition D'Andre Swift.

Swift has a checkered injury history of his own and neither appears likely to stay completely healthy all year. Penny started training camp getting first-team reps, and remember, Miles Sanders put up 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns in Philly's offense in 2022. Penny is always a high-risk, high-reward player, but the model projects him to have more Fantasy value than other backs like Khalil Herbert, Jeff Wilson and Elijah Mitchell. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Packers receiver Christian Watson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After being a second-round pick out of FCS school North Dakota State, Watson had a steep NFL learning curve as a rookie last year. But he took off once he became more comfortable and ranked 109th in positional Fantasy points from Weeks 1 to 9 before jumping to the WR4 from Weeks 10 to 18.

Watson should lean closer to the latter as a sophomore, even with the potential downgrade at QB for Green Bay. The wideout also won't have to fight for targets with the departed Allen Lazard, who led Green Bay in receptions and yards a year ago. SportsLine has Watson among its top 12 Fantasy receivers this season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After having seven combined receiving scores over his first six NFL seasons, McKinnon posted nine last year. You have to go back over 90 years to find a running back with more receiving touchdowns, and that stat screams that 2022 was an outlier for McKinnon.

McKinnon had twice as many receiving TDs (seven) inside the 10-yard-line than any other running back, which is unlikely to be duplicated. Add in that he'll be in a battle for touches with former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart. McKinnon rushed for fewer than 300 yards a season ago, so relying solely on his pass-catching abilities would be a reach for Fantasy owners. McKinnon was the RB24 in 2022, but the model has him outside the top 50 at the position in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

