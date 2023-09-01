The Packers' offense will look different this season compared to any in recent years. With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the Jets, Jordan Love must now be slotted into the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. In three seasons, the 24-year old quarterback has only thrown a combined 83 NFL passes and has as many touchdowns as interceptions. Based on his 2023 Fantasy football ADP, many are avoiding the new leader of Green Bay's offense as one of the potential 2023 Fantasy football busts. With second year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, the Packers' receiving corps is unproven. However, with a strong rushing attack headed by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay's offense may produce several 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Love might be a sneaky late round selection in 2023 Fantasy football drafts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. The rise in popularity of PPR has made volume receivers valuable and Allen continues to produce whenever he's on the field. He had at least 97 receptions for 992 yards and six touchdowns in every season from 2017 to 2021 while making the Pro Bowl each time. He was on pace to hit those numbers again if not for an injury in 2022.

Allen missed seven games early in the season and played one-third of the Chargers' offensive snaps or fewer in the two games he did play while battling a hamstring injury. However, from Week 11 on, he turned in 60 catches for 675 yards and four touchdowns. Over a 17-game season, that puts him on pace for 128 catches, 1,434 yards and nine touchdowns. He's still a high-volume No. 1 receiver, which is why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like Tee Higgins and Chris Olave even though they're being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

The model is also projecting Lions tight end Sam LaPorta as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson in the middle of 2022 to the division-rival Vikings and didn't adequately replace him until the second round of this year's NFL Draft. The Iowa product recorded at least 50 receptions for 650 yards in his final two collegiate seasons despite playing in a struggling offense.

LaPorta has been among the standouts during Lions training camp and while rookie tight ends usually don't come highly recommended, he may be the exception. With Detroit's offense set to be explosive once again, it's conceivable to see LaPorta post numbers similar to his recent college seasons. He seems well worth a flier late in drafts as a Fantasy TE2. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The 23-year-old is entering his third NFL season, an important one for a quarterback's development. His 2023 Fantasy football ADP indicates that drafters are factoring in Lawrence making another significant leap this season, which isn't guaranteed.

Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season after throwing for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in his rookie year. He rushed for five touchdowns last season, which significantly boosted his total points after only rushing for two touchdowns as a rookie. Five rushing scores could be difficult to repeat this season. The model has Lawrence ranked as QB11, but he's being drafted as QB8, significantly higher than options like Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson and Goff, all of whom the model has ranked at a higher tier than Lawrence. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

