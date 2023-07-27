The new NFL season is approaching quickly and owners are starting their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Quarterbacks are the focal point of a new Netflix show and becoming an even more critical element of the 2023 Fantasy football rankings in an increasingly pass-happy league. Trevor Lawrence is coming off a groundbreaking second season with the Jaguars in which he threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. Now, he'll have Calvin Ridley and Tank Bigsby in his offensive arsenal in addition to a first-round pick to protect his right side, Anton Harrison. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out exactly where to target Lawrence and every other player.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. After piling up 1,219 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season, Williams was given at least 16 touches over his first first three games of 2022 before he tore his ACL in Week 4 against.

Now, he could be back during training camp, but he's only the 29th running back coming off the board on average according to early 2023 Fantasy football ADP. However, he should be the bellcow back in Denver again and the model is projecting him as a top-20 star after he put up head-turning numbers despite sharing time with Melvin Gordon as a rookie.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He was a pleasant surprise during his rookie season in Tennessee, catching 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Okonkwo averaged a whopping 14.1 yards per reception and 9.8 yards per target, despite being a fourth-round draft pick.

He is not only the top tight end in the Tennessee offense, but he will be one of the top options overall behind wide receivers Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins. Okonkwo racked up 31 targets over his final seven games of last season, which should carry over into the upcoming campaign. The Titans are going to be a run-heavy offense as long as Derrick Henry stays healthy, but Okonkwo's target share could still be enough to lead to a breakout season.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers receiver Christian Watson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Watson broke out in the second half of last year, posting the fourth-most Fantasy points among wideouts from Weeks 10 to 18. But that came after he ranked 109th in positional Fantasy points through the first nine weeks of the year. Some are projecting the second-half version of Watson to be extrapolated over the entire 2023 NFL season, but that may be a bit of a reach.

Watson needed time to gel with Aaron Rodgers, so why wouldn't he need the same with new Packers quarterback Jordan Love? The latter isn't a four-time MVP, so growing pains from Green Bay's new quarterback will affect Packers wideouts as well. Watson also has room to improve as a pass-catcher after his drop percentage of 6.1% last year was the 15th-highest among receivers (min. 40 catches). Watson has value, but is a reach in the early rounds since he's outside the top 10 receivers in 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

A surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about is listed as a top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

These 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts provide insight into which QB could shock the NFL with a top-10 performance.