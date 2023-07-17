For the last three seasons, a last-place team won its division the following season. The Jaguars accomplished the feat last year with quality seasons from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. Which team to make a drastic improvement and have players climb up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? The Jets, with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, are one possibility. The young Falcons with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, could be targets during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons made savvy additions to their wide receiver room this offseason with Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins, but they won't threaten London's usage. Last season, London had nearly twice as many targets as the next wide receiver on the Falcons, which is important on a team that wants to run the ball first.

Even though the Falcons are moving on to a developing quarterback in Desmond Ridder, they didn't get much out of Marcus Mariota last season and London still showed well. He finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns and led all receivers in red zone target rate (66.7%) last season. The model projects he will take another step forward this year and have a better Fantasy season than others currently drafted well ahead of him, like Christian Kirk, George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2023 first-round pick could become the second option in the offense sooner rather than later, as veteran wideout Mike Williams has dealt with a laundry list of injuries in recent years. Even if that takes some time, Johnston will still get plenty of volume in one of the league's top passing offenses.

The TCU product is hard to bring down after the catch, giving quarterback Justin Herbert another elite target alongside Williams and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Los Angeles ranked third in passing yards per game (269.6) last season, and that is not expected to dip this year, especially with another weapon in the mix. Johnston has an NFL-ready frame and his opportunities should be endless in a high-octane offense. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Thomas is far removed from the receiver that led the NFL in receptions in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, also leading in yards in 2019 playing with Drew Brees. He has played in just 10 total games over the last three seasons and the 30-year-old had 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games before needing toe surgery last season.

At this point in his career, Thomas is more attractive due to his name and previous results than what can be expected from him on the field going forward. He missed the entire 2021 campaign with an ankle injury and has had the luxury of catching passes from Brees, a future Hall of Famer, over his career. It remains to be seen if Thomas can form any chemistry with Derek Carr at quarterback, and that's only if Thomas can stay healthy enough to be on the gridiron. His current 2023 Fantasy football ADP doesn't justify Thomas' production and ability to stay on the field. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.