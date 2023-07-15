Deebo Samuel was a disappointing Fantasy receiver last season, potentially sending him down the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. He was only able to start 12 games and finished with just 56 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel also ran for 133 fewer yards and five fewer touchdowns than in 2021, which made him one of the Fantasy football busts. Meanwhile, fellow 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk resurfaced to finish with 78 catches for 1015 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs. Aiyuk also had the seventh-highest red zone target rate among all receivers (48.4%), which could be a valuable data point to consider during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons made savvy additions to their wide receiver room this offseason with Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins, but they won't threaten London's usage. Last season, London had nearly twice as many targets as the next wide receiver on the Falcons, which is important on a team that wants to run the ball first.

Even though the Falcons are moving on to a developing quarterback in Desmond Ridder, they didn't get much out of Marcus Mariota last season and London still showed well. He finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns and led all receivers in red zone target rate (66.7%) last season. The model projects he will take another step forward this year and have a better Fantasy season than others currently drafted well ahead of him, like Christian Kirk, George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The USC star was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and steps into an ideal situation in Minnesota opposite Justin Jefferson. The latter should continue to attract plenty of bracketed and double-coverage looks, freeing up Addison to work one-on-one elsewhere on the field.

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver in his sophomore season at Pitt and then transferred to USC prior to the 2022 season. Despite battling injuries with USC, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and four scores at Southern Cal and finished his collegiate career with 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns. The model ranks him as its top-rated rookie wide receiver in the 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Meyers was New England's top option last season, commanding a 27.4% air yard share. He has been the WR29 and WR35 in Fantasy points per game over the last two seasons, but he will be in a new offense this season.

Meyers is competing with Hunter Renfrow for the second option behind Davante Adams in the Raiders' scheme. Adams commands one of the largest target shares in the NFL, which leaves a low number of targets to be split between Renfrow and Meyers. SportsLine's model does not believe Meyers has a high ceiling in his first year with Las Vegas, recommending other players at the wideout position instead. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

