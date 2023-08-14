The first professional series for C.J. Stroud could have gone better. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was intercepted on his first drive with the Texans in his preseason opener against the Patriots. It's just another reminder for owners that some 2023 Fantasy football rookies will take longer to adjust to the NFL, even the top overall picks. Stroud, who threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns at Ohio State last season, won't be near the top of many 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but with a strong performance, he could become one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. How much stock should you put into the preseason when developing a 2023 Fantasy football strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. The rookie was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft after rushing for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at UCLA. He rushed for 1,359 yards on 7.0 yards per attempt and added 37 receptions as a senior last season.

Kenneth Walker III had a solid rookie season for Seattle last year, but the fact that Seattle invested a second-round selection in Charbonnet signifies they have plans to utilize him this fall. Walker rushed for 1,050 yards on 4.6 yards per rush last season, but struggled in short-yardage situations. Charbonnet, at 6-1, 220 pounds, could become Seattle's goal-line running back and could parlay that into taking control of the backfield depending on his production. He is being drafted more than three rounds later than running backs like Cam Akers, Brian Robinson Jr. and James Cook, whom the model has graded comparable to Charbonnet. The rookie running back could become one of the steals of your 2023 Fantasy football picks. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The Florida product exploded onto the scene in his rookie campaign before Atlanta's abysmal passing game in 2022 made his numbers fall off significantly. Now that he and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder are connecting in practice, Pitts appears primed for a comeback season.

Atlanta's offense could get a boost on the ground with the addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson to carry some of the workload, leaving Pitts to establish a strong air game. Pitts could be a steal as a projected seventh-round pick if Arthur Smith's offense can establish its QB1 early on and get the passing game going. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The 10-time Pro Bowler is still getting plenty of hype ahead in many owners' 2023 NFL Fantasy football strategy, but his value looks inflated as he started showing signs of rust last season, with his touchdown-to-interception ratio going from 37:4 in 2021 to 26:12 in 2022.

Rodgers is also playing with a new team for the first time in his career this season, so he likely won't rack up fantasy points right when his 2023 campaign opens up. The Jets only averaged a few more passing yards per game than the Packers in 2022, so it isn't as if Rodgers has plenty of new weapons to work with either. Rodgers isn't in the same form as he was in his prime and managers shouldn't hinge their entire roster on him in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

