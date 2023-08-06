Scoring touchdowns is one of the most important statistics when it comes to building winning Fantasy football lineups, which is why Diontae Johnson's owners were left disappointed last year. The Steelers wide receiver became the only player in NFL history with at least 85 receptions and zero touchdowns in a single season. He failed to convert on any of his 10 end zone targets, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. However, his lack of touchdowns last year could make him one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. It is also important to note players who scored more touchdowns than expected when crafting your 2023 Fantasy football strategy. Those players are unlikely to improve on their numbers if they get the same number of touches, so they could be worth avoiding in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. Although Evans won't have the luxury of catching passes from a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback this season, his track record shows the ability to succeed with multiple signal-callers.

The four-time Pro Bowler has at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons, averaging nine touchdowns per year. Before Brady, who was the starter in Tampa Bay the last three seasons, Evans developed a chemistry with Jameis Winston. You can expect Baker Mayfield to want to take advantage of Evans' 6-foot-5 frame and consistency as one of the best receivers in the game. Mayfield has also thrown for at least 3,000 yards outside of last season, in which he only appeared in 12 games. Evans is being selected a little too late, possibly due to an overreaction with Mayfield taking over for Brady, and his career success proves Evans is one of the most stable receiver options in Fantasy football. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Chiefs receiver Richie James as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has been around for awhile, but hasn't been much of a factor as far as Fantasy football is concerned until last season with the Giants.

James caught 57 passes for 569 yards and four touchdowns (all career-highs) and earned a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason. James is the sort of speedy, quick-twitch slot receiver that often excels in an Andy Reid offense and the model is projecting a major breakout season. He's the 101st receiver coming off the board in early 2023 Fantasy football drafts, but the model predicts he'll be the 42nd-best receiver in 2023, a rock-solid WR4. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Samuel plays in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but that led to a smaller Fantasy output than his owners are used to. He only saw five deep targets in 2022, ranking outside the top 100 in the league in that statistic and limiting his big-play potential.

Ultimately, Samuel wound up as the WR28 overall last year due to his lack of rushing opportunities and high-leverage roles. San Francisco's quarterback situation is unsettled as well, giving Fantasy owners another reason to avoid him at the top of drafts. He is the tenth wide receiver off the board in average drafts, but the model has him listed outside the top 20 in its rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.