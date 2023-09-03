The Minnesota Vikings aren't atop the Super Bowl odds, but they're a team you need to know about when setting your 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Receiver Justin Jefferson topped the Fantasy football rankings, Kirk Cousins was QB6 and T.J. Hockenson was TE4. Running back Alexander Mattison and receiver Jordan Addison are strong candidates to be 2023 Fantasy football breakouts as they step in for Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen, respectively. Three of the four worst scoring defenses in the NFL from last year also reside in the NFC North, so Minnesota could be in for plenty of high-scoring games. Are the Vikings in for another big offensive year, or will the personnel changes lead to risk of producing 2023 Fantasy football busts? And are there other overlooked players on the roster set to be 2023 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin. The drop off from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield at quarterback is precipitous. That's why Godwin is barely a top-100 Fantasy draft pick this year despite consistently being a top-20 receiver in Fantasy production over the past three seasons.

The Buccaneers are thin at receiver, however, with Russell Gage (knee) on injured reserve. Julio Jones and Scott Miller are also gone, and those three absences open up around 150 targets from last season. With the likelihood that Tampa Bay will be playing from behind this season, Godwin could be in line for a career-high number of targets. The model projects that he'll outperform teammate Mike Evans, a seventh-rounder, plus sixth-rounders Christian Kirk and George Pickens. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The former Georgia Tech and Alabama star was one of the more versatile threats in the 2023 NFL Draft, producing 2,132 yards on the ground and 1,217 yards through the air in three collegiate seasons.

After running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the Lions spent the No. 12 overall pick on Gibbs and have clear designs on making him a focal point of the offense. They also signed David Montgomery, but Gibbs' versatility as a runner and receiver should allow them to share the field regularly. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of Dameon Pierce and Travis Etienne, who are going at least a round earlier on average. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The third-year burner out of Alabama already has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his credit. He had an explosive season in 2022, averaging a whopping 18.1 yards per catch as he finished the year with 1,356 yards despite seeing his targets (117) and receptions (75) fall off their 2021 pace.

Quarterback concerns, however, remain the primary risk with Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay on the field, and if he has another extended absence, Waddle's stock instantly takes a hit. Waddle is going off the board in the third round on average, but fourth-rounders DeVonta Smith and Christian Watson are both projected to outperform him, while you can find similar production from sixth-rounder Keenan Allen as well in the 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here

