Justin Fields was the fourth-highest scoring Fantasy quarterback over the final 11 weeks of the NFL season last year despite only playing eight games over that span. He averaged 25.6 Fantasy points per game over those seven outings and is shooting up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Can Fields be trusted to continue from where he left off? The Bears added Chase Claypool to go with Darnell Mooney at receiver to add more pass-catching options for Fields, potentially making him an alluring target during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

Fields enters his third year after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and year three can be pivotal for a quarterback's trajectory.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. He rushed for 782 yards and seven touchdowns and added 46 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown over 13 games last season. Conner has totaled more than 1,000 yards the last two seasons and scored 18 touchdowns in 2021.

The Cardinals didn't draft a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means they could believe the 28-year-old running back can still be highly effective. After cutting ties with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals' offense isn't filled with playmakers surrounding Kyler Murray, making Conner a player who could be featured early and often. Conner rushed for his most yards and generated his most targets since 2018 last season and that trend could continue into 2023. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was one of the more highly-touted running back prospects in recent years and he'll immediately be the focal point of a rebuilding Atlanta offense.

Robinson is coming off a junior season at Texas in which he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. For his career, Robinson averaged an impressive 13.4 yards per catch, and his explosiveness out of the backfield should make him a three-down back from the start. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 back in PPR leagues, ahead of established veterans like Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Cooper has returned to practice after having surgery on a core muscle in February to fix an injury he sustained in early December. Cooper did not miss a game, catching 17 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season.

His targets dropped significantly in six games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, falling from 8.5 per game under Jacoby Brissett to 6.5 under Watson. The Browns added three new targets to their passing game, including Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman. Cooper's numbers are expected to dip due to those roster additions and his recovery is a concern as well. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

