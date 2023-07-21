The Cleveland Browns will hope their offense will be more productive in 2023, as Deshaun Watson is entering his first full season with the team. Watson first took the field in Week 13 last year after serving a lengthy suspension, which led to Nick Chubb failing to score a touchdown the rest of the season. His role could continue to shift this year, playing more from the shotgun and as a receiver out of the backfield. Chubb has been one of the top Fantasy football picks at his position over the past five years, but where should he be in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Chubb has been focused on improving his pass-catching since 2019, which could help him avoid being one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Unfairly or not, Burks will always be compared to A.J. Brown after the team traded its former No. 1 receiver to the Eagles to draft Burks. Although he dealt with injuries, as did quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Burks averaged 13.4 yards per catch and had a 11.6-yard average depth of target.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had some bright spots last season and the Titans just signed DeAndre Hopkins. Still, if he's able to stay healthy this season, Burks should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities and the ability to develop as a receiver. Burks can be picked up late in drafts, but the model projects that he'll have a better Fantasy season than other receivers going several rounds ahead of him like Kadarius Toney, Mike Williams and Michael Thomas.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. In an era where running backs have been devalued, they're still critical Fantasy football picks. Atlanta spending significant draft capital on the Texas running back spells out clear intentions to use him extensively.

Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Longhorns and also proved to be explosive as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 60 passes for 805 yards and eight scores. Now, he's in line to be a three-down back for the Falcons and the model is projecting the rookie to finish as its No. 7 running back for 2023.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. He finished as the QB8 last year after improving his completion percentage from 59.6% to 66.3%. Lawrence also boosted his yards per attempt from 5.2 to 7.3 and upped his touchdown rate from 2.0% to 4.3%.

However, his top-10 finish in Fantasy scoring came from him being the second-most efficient quarterback on the ground last year. It is going to be difficult for him to maintain that output this year, especially with defensive coordinators having two years of data to work with. Lawrence is one of the first quarterbacks off the board in many 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings, which the model believes is an overreaction.

