The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game is on Thursday, September 7. The Kansas City Chiefs will host their third Super Bowl banner and their second in four years and Fantasy football managers will have heavy interest given how high up Chiefs and Lions players are in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Patrick Mahomes, Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Kelce and Amon-Ra St. Brown are all coming off the board in the first four rounds, according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in drafts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Last year, he posted career-highs of 4,282 yards passing and 30 touchdowns and seems poised to surpass those stats in an improved offense. By adding Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round of April's NFL Draft, Smith will be surrounded by the best weapons he's ever had to work with.

With star receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Kenneth Walker, Seattle's offense has the potential to be one of the most potent in the NFC. Though he's being drafted in the QB2 range, there is plenty of rationale as to why that may be a bargain. He might be a savvy selection for Fantasy managers who don't draft one of the top seven signal-callers earlier in their drafts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons receiver Drake London as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns in an offense that heavily relied on its rushing attack last season. He was targeted 117 times, and his catch rate of 61.5% was among the lowest of any qualified receiver in the league. He's had the offseason to get more acquainted with Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ritter, and should be more efficient in his second NFL season.

With Ridder at quarterback last season, after replacing Marcus Mariota, London averaged more than 83 yards per game. The model projects Atlanta's top receiver as a top-25 Fantasy option after finishing as WR38 in 2022. A breakout second season might be in order for Atlanta's No. 1 WR and he seems to be well worth a mid-round pick in 2023 Fantasy football drafts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars running back Trevor Lawrence as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a lackluster rookie season in which he led the NFL with 17 interceptions and only threw 12 touchdown passes while completing fewer than 60% of his passes. However, he rebounded with a solid season in 2022, completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

That came against a last-place schedule and he'll face tougher sledding in 2023 after the Jaguars won the AFC South. Jacksonville also gets a tough draw against the defenses of the AFC North. Lawrence only averaged 7.0 yards per pass attempt (18th in the NFL) last season and that middle-of-the-road production could suffer against better defenses.

