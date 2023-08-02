Despite the growing trend of taking a wide receiver in the first round, running back is still the most important position in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Depth is paramount when it comes to running backs, who should be examined thoroughly during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. A reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings can help you figure out how to navigate those tricky contract situations and make sure your cupboard is stocked with capable players. They can also help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who could define the upcoming season.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The Oklahoma product has been one of the NFL's true workhorse running backs since joining the league in 2017, piling up 1,545 touches for 7,141 scrimmage yards and 50 touchdowns in six seasons despite missing 18 games in his career.

But after a slight production dropoff in 2022, Mixon is only the 15th running back drafted according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. However, there is still no clear challenge to Mixon's touches in the Cincinnati running back room and the volume should continue to be there for the 2021 Pro Bowler. That's why the model ranks Mixon as its No. 6 running back for 2023, giving you an opportunity to score first or second-round value in the third or fourth round. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After a strong rookie season in which he delivered on his pre-draft hype, he disappeared last year as Marcus Mariota couldn't get the wheels turning in Atlanta's passing game. This year, Pitts and wide receiver Drake London should both benefit from Desmond Ridder coming into the season as the unquestioned starter in his second year under head coach Arthur Smith.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson will command much of the attention from opposing defenses, which should leave room for Pitts to make plenty of grabs behind a stacked box. Pitts made 68 receptions on 110 targets in his rookie season, so he's already proven he can have success in Atlanta's offense. The model projects that he will rebound from last season and finish with a better Fantasy campaign than other starting tight ends like Evan Engram, Dalton Schultz and Pat Friermuth. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After two statistically average seasons to start his career, Tagovailoa took a significant step forward in 2022, throwing for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 64.8% of his passes and leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.9).

However, he missed four games because of injuries and his concussion history makes him a significant risk for further head injuries moving forward. To make matters worse, in a league where quarterbacks are relied on increasingly to bolster the ground game, Tagovailoa doesn't offer much as a runner. He is the 11th quarterback coming off the board on average, but the model ranks him as its 19th-best QB for 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

