The New Orleans Saints' offense struggled through injuries to key players, changes at quarterback, and faded at the end of last season. Alvin Kamara was one of the players that was most heavily affected, as the team moved away from giving him a high volume of carries and he fought through a chest injury. Where should you place every member of a new-look Saints offense in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Staying away from Kamara might be the safest route, but if he booms, he could avoid being one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts with Derek Carr at quarterback and a talented receiving core of Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Denver signed former Bengals running back Samaje Perine to hold down the backfield until Williams is completely ready to go following the knee injury that ended his season last year. He may not be 100% in Week 1, but the model projects that he'll recoup his value when he does make it back on the field.

Through 21 career games, Williams has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and if he can recapture his form from his rookie season, he'll be a favorite of Fantasy managers once again. In 2021, Williams had the fourth highest yards-after-contact average among all running backs (3.42) and the seventh-most carries of at least 1- yards despite sharing a backfield with Melvin Gordon. If Williams comes back fully healthy, the model predicts that he'll have a better Fantasy season than other backs drafted ahead of him like Kenneth Walker III, D'Andre Swift and Isiah Pacheco. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Buccaneers running back Rachaad White as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He has a favorable outlook this season following the team's decision to release veteran Leonard Fournette and only add Chase Edmonds. Tampa Bay is expected to have a better offensive line this season and the team will need to establish the ground game as they move on from the Tom Brady era.

White can explode for big plays due to his breakaway speed, one reason why he saw 58 targets out of the backfield in the passing game last season. The 24-year-old averaged 5.9 yards per carry in a loss to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, adding four receptions for 36 yards. He should play a key role in Tampa Bay's revised offense this year, setting him up for a breakout campaign. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. He finished eighth in Fantasy points per game last season, commanding a 29% target share. Brown was second in yards per route run behind only Tyreek Hill and sixth in average yards after the catch.

However, the 26-year-old dealt with a hip injury down the stretch of the 2022-23 campaign, and injuries are one reason to avoid players at the top of drafts. He also has plenty of competition for targets with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert playing in the same offense. SportsLine's model suggests looking in a different direction with your first wide receiver pick, especially since the Eagles rushed at the third-highest rate of any team in the league last year. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

