With free agency, the draft and the first set of OTAs all in the books, owners are in the thick of their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. NFL organized team activities are often the first chance that fans and the media have to see new free agent signings, trade acquisitions and 2023 Fantasy football rookies in action, and they can start to shape the perception for the upcoming season. One player we didn't get an extensive look at was new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a strained right calf. Where should you target Rodgers in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings and who are the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers who should be on your radar?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver made a monumental move prior to the 2022 season to acquire Wilson. However, Wilson struggled in his first season in the Mile High City and finished as QB17.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to play under one of the NFL's most renowned quarterback whisperers after Denver hired former Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Payton will bring his longtime quarterbacks coach and former Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi with him to Denver and the hope is that they'll be able to tap back into the inherent ability of the nine-time Pro Bowler. That's why the model ranks Wilson as a top-12 quarterback despite the fact that he's been the 18th QB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions running back David Montgomery. The Iowa State product spent four years as a reliable and versatile back for the Bears, but he didn't fit in a rebuilding roster in Chicago as he entered his second contract.

In Detroit, Montgomery will share backfield responsibilities with first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. However, with Gibbs likely to spend plenty of time split out in the slot and on the move, there should be plenty of touches available for a motivated Montgomery. That's why the model lists him as its RB16 despite the fact that he's being drafted outside the top 25 running backs in general. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

