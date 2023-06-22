Steelers wide receiver George Pickens put together a solid rookie season, catching 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fourth among rookies in yards and catches, posting the top yards per catch average in his class. Pickens was a boom-or-bust Fantasy football pick, generating five games of 70-plus yards and five games of fewer than 30 yards. Should you include an inconsistent weapon in your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Absolutely nothing went Wilson's way in his first year in Denver as he had career-lows in completion percentage, touchdowns and TD:INT. But for all of the ridicule and disdain that Wilson received for his play, he still finished as the QB16 despite missing two games.

Now he's got one of the best offensive minds of his generation as head coach and playcaller in Sean Payton, who wouldn't have taken the job if he didn't think Wilson could rebound. One also shouldn't gloss over that Wilson's most productive two-game stretch in terms of Fantasy points in 2022 came in the two games after Nathaniel Hackett was fired as HC. Coaching plays a big part in getting the best out of players, and the model sees Wilson as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback, despite his 2023 Fantasy football ADP slotting him 18th at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is expected to command a large target share this season as Mike Evans continues to drop off from an efficiency standpoint. Godwin is one year removed from his ACL injury, so his health is not a major concern like it was last season.

He was a WR2 or better just four times during the 2022 campaign, which has created value on him as a sleeper this year. Godwin will no longer have Tom Brady throwing him passes, but his large target share and improved health still makes him an excellent Fantasy football pick. The veteran will be playing in an offense that will likely be playing from behind in most of their games, which will create a high passing volume. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

