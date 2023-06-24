The 2023 NFL season is less than three months away and with the NBA and NHL seasons concluding, many sports fans are turning their attention toward preparing for 2023 Fantasy football drafts. NFL OTAs have concluded and mandatory minicamps have now wrapped up as well. Those were some of the first glimpse at new players in new locations and seeing how depth charts may shape up. It's also a chance for proactive Fantasy football players to scout out potential sleepers. One of the most impactful sleepers from last season was Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 1,066 yards and an NFL-leading 17 touchdowns with the Lions. He turned that into a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints.

How will he fit into the New Orleans offense? And who are the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers you need to know about as draft season approaches? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. With the release of five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, Brown has been thrown into the No. 1 receiver role and appears in store to receive the bulk of the targets from Kyler Murray once he's back from injury. The 26-year-old receiver had 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns over 12 games last season.

Last year was Brown's first season playing in Arizona, but that doesn't mean it was his first time catching passes from Murray. The two were teammates at Oklahoma and Brown had 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior year from Murray. Murray is recovering from a torn ACL in Week 14 last season but there's optimism he could return before the midway point of the 2023 NFL season. Brown is the 36th receiver drafted on average in 2023 Fantasy football drafts but the model ranks him as a top-24 option at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is expected to command a large target share this season as Mike Evans continues to drop off from an efficiency standpoint. Godwin is one year removed from his ACL injury, so his health is not a major concern like it was last season.

He was a WR2 or better just four times during the 2022 campaign, which has created value on him as a sleeper this year. Godwin will no longer have Tom Brady throwing him passes, but his large target share and improved health still makes him an excellent Fantasy football pick. The veteran will be playing in an offense that will likely be playing from behind in most of their games, which will create a high passing volume. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.