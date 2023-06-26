One of the biggest free agent wide receiver signings this offseason was Jakobi Meyers, who signed a three-year $33 million deal with Las Vegas. Meyers actually figures to benefit from playing across the formation from Davante Adams, as defenses will spend a lot of defensive capital trying to slow him down, but the Raiders could have a problem at quarterback. Offseason chatter about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot have put his status in some degree of question, which could dramatically impact Meyers' place in everyone's 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. Brown's Fantasy status took a big jump the moment the Cardinals chose to release DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason. Kyler Murray is coming off an inconsistent, injury-plagued year, and Arizona has turned to another first-time head coach in Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals could be in for another bumpy season, but with Hopkins out of the picture, Brown should see his usage increase in a big way. He started 10 of the 12 games he played last season and led the team in targets (107) and receptions (67). From a pure volume standpoint, Brown should carry a high floor on a weekly basis, but with Hopkins now out of the way, the model projects him to finish among other receivers that are being drafted as high as five rounds ahead of him, like Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and George Pickens.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is expected to command a large target share this season as Mike Evans continues to drop off from an efficiency standpoint. Godwin is one year removed from his ACL injury, so his health is not a major concern like it was last season.

He was a WR2 or better just four times during the 2022 campaign, which has created value on him as a sleeper this year. Godwin will no longer have Tom Brady throwing him passes, but his large target share and improved health still makes him an excellent Fantasy football pick. The veteran will be playing in an offense that will likely be playing from behind in most of their games, which will create a high passing volume. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

