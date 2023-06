The New York Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers also came with a degree of turnover in other areas on offense. The team traded Elijah Moore to make room for Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but one holdover from last season that could be elevated with Rodgers is tight end Tyler Conklin. One of the questions Fantasy owners must consider as they are formulating their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep is if the changes on offense will benefit Conklin this year.

Last year, he had eight games with at least four receptions, and in those games, tallied 43 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Considering that the Jets started four different quarterbacks last year, Conklin's production was all the more impressive, but can he stand out among the new additions to finish among the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers this season as well?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Despite missing five games the last two seasons, Godwin has been as reliable as they come in PPR formats, catching 202 passes for 2,126 yards and eight touchdowns.

Even with Tom Brady retiring during the offseason and Tampa Bay in a transition period at quarterback, Godwin should be a reliable safety valve for the Bucs who is targeted heavily. Even though he's been the 29th wide receiver off the board on average in the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP, the model ranks him as a top-20 option in PPR leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. However, designating him a tight end is still a bit of a cheat, as Hill does most of his work on the ground. Over the last three seasons, Hill only has 21 total receptions, but some of that has to do with the 2021 season in which the team gave him the opportunity to be its primary quarterback.

Still, last season showed what promises to be a more likely scenario for him this year, as he ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Although he only had 77 receiving yards in 2022, he added two touchdown receptions to his offensive output. Hill's inconsistent usage keeps him from being mentioned among more common names at the position, but the model projects him to finish as the 16th Fantasy TE, well ahead of his average draft position outside of the top 35. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

