Any experienced Fantasy manager knows that a winning 2023 Fantasy football strategy is dependent on hitting on those late-round draft picks that others overlooked. Yes, you need to hit most of your early 2023 Fantasy football picks, but you also need to find those players who outperform expectations this NFL season. Geno Smith was one of those last year, and another veteran quarterback could be one of the top Fantasy football sleepers 2023.

Derek Carr has been amazingly consistent for Fantasy football lineups, ranking in between the QB10 and QB20 every season of his nine-year career. Could a change of scenery thrust Carr into the next tier of quarterbacks, making him a 2023 Fantasy football sleeper? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Absolutely nothing went Wilson's way in his first year in Denver as he had career-lows in completion percentage, touchdowns and TD:INT. But for all of the ridicule and disdain that Wilson received for his play, he still finished as the QB16 despite missing two games.

Now he's got one of the best offensive minds of his generation as head coach and playcaller in Sean Payton, who wouldn't have taken the job if he didn't think Wilson could rebound. One also shouldn't gloss over that Wilson's most productive two-game stretch in terms of Fantasy points in 2022 came in the two games after Nathaniel Hackett was fired as HC. Coaching plays a big part in getting the best out of players, and the model sees Wilson as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback, despite his 2023 Fantasy football ADP slotting him 18th at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. However, designating him a tight end is still a bit of a cheat, as Hill does most of his work on the ground. Over the last three seasons, Hill only has 21 total receptions, but some of that has to do with the 2021 season in which the team gave him the opportunity to be its primary quarterback.

Still, last season showed what promises to be a more likely scenario for him this year, as he ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Although he only had 77 receiving yards in 2022, he added two touchdown receptions to his offensive output. Hill's inconsistent usage keeps him from being mentioned among more common names at the position, but the model projects him to finish as the 16th Fantasy TE, well ahead of his average draft position outside of the top 35. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

