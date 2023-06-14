Fantasy football sleepers are players who are projected to outperform expectations. Identifying 2023 Fantasy football sleepers in drafts can be a difficult proposition. One tried and true formula is targeting proven players coming off down years like Miles Sanders and Jerry Jeudy after the 2021 season. They rebounded a year ago to the delight of their owners, but which players in similar situations this year should you move up your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Alvin Kamara scored just four touchdowns last year, while Diontae Johnson failed to find the endzone. Are these trends that will continue, or is either player poised for a bounce-back season and outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Despite missing five games the last two seasons, Godwin has been as reliable as they come in PPR formats, catching 202 passes for 2,126 yards and eight touchdowns.

Even with Tom Brady retiring during the offseason and Tampa Bay in a transition period at quarterback, Godwin should be a reliable safety valve for the Bucs who is targeted heavily. Even though he's been the 29th wide receiver off the board on average in the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP, the model ranks him as a top-20 option in PPR leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Browns receiver Amari Cooper. In his first year in Cleveland, Cooper posted a 78-1160-9 stat line despite playing in the No. 22 passing offense with a core injury that required offseason surgery.

Now healthier and with a full year of Deshaun Watson under center, Cooper could reach new heights. Watson likes to zero in on his No. 1 wideout, as DeAndre Hopkins was a top-10 Fantasy receiver all four of his seasons playing with the Watson in Houston. SportsLine's model profiles Cooper as a top 10 player at his position in its 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

