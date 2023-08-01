Players like Kyle Pitts, Alvin Kamara and James Conner are coming off down years, and that's reflected in their 2023 Fantasy football ADP. With their draft stocks on the decline, does that mean they are suddenly 2023 Fantasy football sleepers to target? Much goes into a bounce-back season like scheme and personnel, and those factors indicate Pitts could insert himself into the game's elite tight ends in 2023. No team ran the ball more than Atlanta last year, but more balance is expected from the Falcons this season, sending Pitts up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. In addition, with a healthy target share, Pitts could climb the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings.

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ronald Jones. He had four years of production with Tampa Bay, racking up 2,745 scrimmage yards before heading to Kansas City. Jones struggled to see the field with the Chiefs, making just six appearances with 18 total touches in 2022.

He is expected to play a more significant role in Dallas after signing to a one-year deal as Tony Pollard's backup, even with a two-game suspension looming. Ezekiel Elliott scored 22 touchdowns over the last two seasons and Jones could take over as the short-yardage back. His training camp battle with Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn is something to keep an eye on, but SportsLine's model is comfortable recommending Jones as a late-round sleeper.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. With the Cowboys, Schultz produced the third-most Fantasy points at the tight end position in 2021, only to drop to the TE11 last year. He then headed down I-45 to Houston on a one-year deal and projects to be a security blanket for No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Last year, Jordan Akins was Houston's starting tight end and produced the 12th-most Fantasy points from Weeks 3 to 18. Akins has since departed and Schultz offers both more big-play ability and reliability than the former. Rookie QBs also have a history of being overly reliant on tight ends in the middle of the field as they get their feet wet in the NFL. SportsLine's model has Schultz as a top-10 Fantasy tight end, but his 2023 Fantasy football ADP is outside the top 15 at the position, giving the new Texan appeal as a Fantasy football sleeper 2023. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.