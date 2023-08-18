Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a disappointing preseason debut against the Patriots, completing just two passes for 13 yards and an interception. Stroud is one of the popular 2023 Fantasy football rookies and potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts to target after his standout career at Ohio State. DeMeco Ryans took over as Houston's head coach this year and will try to turn Stroud into a star quarterback. If Stroud struggles to meet expectations, he could turn into one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts. Rookies can be the most difficult players to evaluate when building a Fantasy football strategy, which is where quality Fantasy football advice comes into play.

However, there are also veterans in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings who are undervalued and can be 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. The veteran might not be putting up head-turning numbers like he used to, but he will be a reliable short-area target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Thielen has strong route-running skills and is playing in an offense that is lacking a clear No. 1 target in the passing game.

The Vikings released Thielen after nine years, allowing him to sign a three-year deal with the Panthers. Thielen's experience gives him an edge over his younger teammates early in the season, which will allow him to create chemistry with Young. He is being selected behind wideouts like Quentin Johnston, Treylon Burks and Odell Beckham Jr. in most drafts, but the model expects him to have better numbers than all of them.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. One of the top tacticians of this era, Allen made five consecutive Pro Bowl teams while catching at least 97 passes in each season from 2017 to 2021. However, he missed seven games in 2022 and finished with 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently the 22nd wide receiver coming off the board in 2023 PPR drafts on CBS Sports.

But Allen was pacing for 112 catches for over 1,200 yards and seven scores last season, which would have made him WR7 in PPR formats for 2022. Even with the addition of first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston and the presence of Mike Williams, the model still sees incredible value in Allen as a high-volume receiver. It ranks him ahead of Deebo Samuel and Tee Higgins, who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

