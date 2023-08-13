Quarterback is arguably the most important position in sports and has become increasingly significant in Fantasy football as well. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen are all coming off the board in the first two to three rounds according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but the potential to land an emerging star at the position is an alluring one. In recent years, we've seen players like Hurts and Allen make sizable jumps, and they're all sky-high in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Who are the quarterbacks with upside you can target with middle and late round 2023 Fantasy football picks and who are the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers you need to know?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He had the best season of his career last year, earning a three-year extension with the Giants. Jones averaged 18.4 Fantasy points per game, finishing in the top 10 at his position.

His rushing ability separates him from some of the other quarterbacks in his range, as he averaged 44.3 rushing yards on 7.5 carries per game last year. Jones averaged 4.5 carries for 26.3 rushing yards per game over his first three seasons, so it was an impressive step forward. He also saw his interception rate drop to a career-best 1.1%, giving Fantasy owners another reason to draft him as a sleeper this year.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had moments with the Rams, but ultimately fizzled and was included as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. But while many viewed Goff as a bridge in Detroit, the 28-year-old is now coming off one of the best years of his career and has intriguing weapons at his disposal.

The Lions added David Montgomery and Marvin Jones during free agency and then drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round and tight end Sam LaPorta in the second. All four should have a significant impact on Goff. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 quarterback despite the fact that he's been the 17th QB off the board on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

