Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. After three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Moore saw his numbers fall off significantly in 2022 with the Panthers battling poor quarterback play. He caught 63 passes for 888 yards and seven scores. However, he was traded to the Bears during the offseason as a central figure in the trade for the No. 1 overall pick and now he'll play with up-and-coming quarterback Justin Fields.

Still, there's some general concern over just how often Chicago will throw the ball and Moore is currently the No. 22 receiver coming off the board in PPR leagues. However, the model is expecting the addition of Moore and two new starters on the offensive line to improve the Bears' aerial attack and is ranking Moore as its No. 13 receiver for 2023.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard. New York signed him to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason, with $22 million guaranteed. Lazard is coming off the best season of his career, catching 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

Lazard was just outside the top 10 in red-zone targets among wide receivers last year and should post similar numbers in New York given his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lazard caught 60% of his career-high 100 targets last year, averaging 7.3 targets from Weeks 2 to 9. SportsLine's model believes Lazard is underrated in the 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings, making him a valuable addition to lineups in late rounds. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

