Identifying players who can significantly outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP is a recipe for success. That's why the hunt for 2023 Fantasy football sleepers will be critical in the coming months. Throughout NFL OTAs and mandatory minicamps, owners are scouring the latest Fantasy football news in search of players poised to shoot up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. One player we know is set for a bigger role is Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

Minnesota released Dalvin Cook earlier this month to free up cap space. Now, the fifth-year back finds himself as the new No. 1 for the Vikings with no clear challenges on the depth chart. Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the former Falcons star after nearly two years away from the game. Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 and nine touchdowns in 2020 to earn second-team all-pro honors, but he stepped away from football after just five games in 2021 to focus on his mental health.

Then, Ridley was handed an indefinite suspension for gambling that cost him the entire 2022 season. Atlanta traded him to Jacksonville last November for a pair of conditional draft picks. Now, he'll return to an exciting young offense in 2023. Ridley is currently the No. 26 receiver coming off the board in PPR leagues, but the model projects him as its WR16 for this season, making him an incredible value in the middle rounds.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 campaign and the start of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Ravens' 2021 preseason finale. But the 24-year-old running back has shown flashes of brilliance when on the field, including averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 226 attempts in 23 NFL games.

Dobbins only played in eight games last season, coming off the ACL tear and another midseason knee surgery to clean up that knee. He still rushed for 520 yards and three total touchdowns over that span. Dobbins also led the Ravens in carries in each of his final five games, including the playoffs, and he appears to assume that role again this season. With Lamar Jackson locked in with his long-term contract, the Ravens can maintain their offensive schemes, which have been one of the best in football when Jackson has been healthy. Although he's the RB20 per his 2023 Fantasy football ADP, the model ranks him inside the top 15 Fantasy RBs. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

