Joe Mixon hasn't always been the most efficient running back, but few can complain about his effort. Over the years, he has also always had a second running back to work with, but this season he could be in for a heavier workload than usual with Samaje Perine off to Denver and a cast of other unproven backs remaining in Cincinnati. The team restructured Mixon's contract to keep him this season, but should you consider him a top RB in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Part of Mixon's problems has been a Bengals offensive line that hasn't been one of the league's better units. Still, Mixon didn't fumble last season and rang up a respectable eight touchdowns, so with added volume this year, he might be considered one of the high-end 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and climb the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a 28-game absence, Watson played the final third of the season with mixed results. This year, he'll come into Week 1 having taken all of the No. 1 reps in training camp and has a full year of learning Alex Van Pelt's offense behind him.

The wide receiver room is essentially the same as it was last year, so the Browns' passing game should be in sync heading into the year. Watson didn't blow the doors off last season, but he did produce eight touchdowns in six games. The Browns' offense should take a step forward, which is why the model projects Watson to have more Fantasy value than other top names like Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Fantasy players must assume risk with him since he'll be suspended three games. When he takes the field, he figures to be in a more stable and balanced offense than in 2022.

New Saints quarterback Derek Carr had a relatively high check-down rate last season (8.9%), and Kamara should go back to being the primary running back in on passing downs. Kamara was a little dinged-up throughout 2022, but still finished with 20 carries of at least 10 yards. The model projects a healthy, non-suspended Kamara to have a better Fantasy season than others drafted in front of him like D'Andre Swift, Isaiah Pacheco and Cam Akers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

