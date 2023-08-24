Rhamondre Stevenson was climbing up 2023 Fantasy football rankings from the moment last season ended. He had 1,461 total yards and six touchdowns last season and finished as the RB7 in PPR formats in large part due to his 69 receptions. Now that the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott, could Stevenson be among the 2023 Fantasy football busts? Elliott is coming off his least productive NFL season, finishing with the fewest yards (876) and yards per carry (3.8) of his career, and was rarely utilized in the passing game. However, Elliott was still one of the best rushers in short-yardage situations with 12 touchdowns.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The six-year veteran had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City last season in an offense focused on spreading the ball around. He made the most of his opportunities with his best catch percentage (77.2%) of his career after securing 78 of 101 targets.

Smith-Schuster will likely take on a larger role in New England this season as the presumed No. 1 receiver with other pass-catching options such as DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry to support Mac Jones. Jones is entering his third NFL season, which is always a pivotal year for quarterbacks, and the Patriots will want to find out if they have their franchise quarterback in New England. This could lead to more passing opportunities and Smith-Schuster as the established veteran will quickly earn the trust of Jones and Bill Belichick.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks. He has been one of the most consistent receivers throughout his nine-year career, including totaling more than 1,000 yards in six seasons after his rookie year.

Cooks is entering his first season in Dallas and has shown the ability to adjust to a new team throughout his NFL career. He has posted at least 1,000 yards in his first year in a new location on his other three occasions (Patriots, Rams, Texans). Dallas signed Cooks to a two-year contract worth nearly $20 million per season and the Cowboys will be motivated to utilize him with a large annual salary. He is the No. 2 option for Dak Prescott and in games when teams decide to do whatever's necessary to slow down CeeDee Lamb, Cooks should generate favorable Fantasy football matchups. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

