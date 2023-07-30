Michael Thomas, the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, has played just 10 games since then while dealing with a variety of injuries. Accordingly, Thomas' 2023 Fantasy football ADP has plummeted to where he's not even among the top 40 receivers being drafted. However, that could create upside in Thomas in being one of the potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. In those 10 games Thomas has played, his stats project to a 1,000-yard season with nearly 100 catches over 17 games, which would send him sky-high in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings. He's no longer the Saints' No. 1 receiver with Chris Olave on the other side, but Thomas could still be a low-risk, high-reward option in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a 23-month layoff, Watson predictably struggled when he returned to the field in his first year in Cleveland. Once he got his feet wet in the Browns' system, he then flashed the potential that made him one of the game's sought-after quarterbacks. Watson had five passing touchdowns over the last two weeks of the season and scored the fourth-most Fantasy points at the position during that stretch.

That falls in line with his career rankings as he was a top-five Fantasy quarterback every year from 2018 to 2020. The last of those years came on a 4-12 Texans team without a true No. 1 receiver, so Watson has shown he can produce without elite options around him. He has a No. 1 wideout in Amari Cooper, and the advanced model from SportsLine slots Watson ahead of Trevor Lawrence, despite the latter having an earlier 2023 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. A third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson was the victim of a gunshot wound during an armed robbery shortly before his rookie season started. However, he returned to action just over a month later and went on to rush for 797 yards over 12 games, 578 of those coming off his final seven contests.

Now, Robinson is clearly established as the top option in the Washington backfield, but he's been the 38th running back off the board on average according to early 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Based on volume alone, the model is projecting him as a top-30 running back for 2023, but there's also clear upside for a player who produced over 1,600 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season at Alabama. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

