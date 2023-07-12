San Francisco enters the 2023 NFL season with one of the most talented offenses in the league, boasting stars like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 starts last year, while McCaffrey was a threat on the ground and through the air after being acquired at the trade deadline. With so many weapons on the roster, 49ers players are flying up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. However, there are limited numbers to go around with so many mouths to feed, so it creates the potential for 2023 Fantasy football busts as well.

McCaffrey has been one of the first players off the board in 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings after racking up 464 receiving yards and 746 rushing yards in his 11 games with San Francisco.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He was pegged as a poor passer entering the league and did not do much to dispute that during his rookie campaign, completing just 60.4% of his throws. However, he still finished as the QB5 in Fantasy football due to his playmaking ability.

In fact, Fields had the third-highest average Fantasy production per game behind only Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes from Weeks 5 to 17. He posted the second-most rushing yards for a quarterback in league history (1,143), joining Lamar Jackson (twice) and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark at the position. Fields has a high ceiling this year due to his poor passing numbers in 2022, as an improvement in that area could make him one of the top Fantasy quarterbacks.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. He had limited opportunities behind Leonard Fournette and a very pass-heavy Tampa Bay offense with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Buccaneers led the NFL in passing attempts (751), a number that should sharply decrease with Baker Mayfield atop the team's quarterback depth chart and after Tampa Bay released Fournette in March.

White rushed for 481 yards on 129 carries last season and led all Tampa Bay running backs in yards per attempt at 3.7. In his only game with at least 20 carries in his rookie campaign, White rushed for 105 yards on 22 attempts. White, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rushed for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season at Arizona State. As the expected top back with a backfield including Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, White should have more opportunities to showcase his skillset. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

