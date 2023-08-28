There are plenty of Fantasy football 2023 drafts taking place right now, and owners will debate whether to draft Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The former first-round draft pick had a tough rookie season, but pundits suspect he will break out in his second season much like Trevor Lawrence did in his own sophomore campaign. With a tough season under his belt and a better relationship with his receiving corpse, Pickett could be one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day. Pickett is projected to be drafted around the 12th round according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP and could have more fantasy value than many are predicting. Should you add him to your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The first overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft has had a rollercoaster of a career and seemed to find his footing in 2022 during his second season in Detroit. Goff finished the season as the QB10 in fantasy scoring after throwing for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns.

Goff is projected to be drafted around the ninth round in many 2023 Fantasy football drafts since there is skepticism he won't be able to repeat last season's performance. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning in 2023, there is a chance Goff could be a surprise fantasy points-getter once again.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. He had a productive rookie campaign in Green Bay, finishing with 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

Four of his seven touchdowns came on throws of 14 or more air yards, tied for ninth-highest among wide receivers. Watson's speed, large frame, and catch radius make his Fantasy profile desirable. He's expected to be Green Bay's No. 1 wideout in 2023, which bodes well for those who take a chance and draft the 24-year-old. SportsLine's model ranks Watson (fifth-round ADP) ahead of fellow wideouts like Amon-Ra St. Brown (third), Garrett Wilson (third) and Jaylen Waddle (fourth). See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.