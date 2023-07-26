Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's single-game rushing record for a quarterback when he ran for 173 yards in Week 9 against Miami last year. Accordingly, he has been among the most popular players in the NFL according to jersey sales. Chicago's starting quarterback is also a popular target in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings due to his running ability, but he completed just 60.4% of his passes last season. Selecting a quarterback can be one of the most challenging aspects of a winning 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Which signal-callers should you target with your 2023 Fantasy football picks, and which receivers will climb the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The veteran agreed to a restructured contract this offseason, freeing up nearly $6 million in cap space. Lockett put together another quality season last year, racking up 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns on 84 receptions.

He was the WR16 in Fantasy points per game, commanding a 22.8% target share and 30.5% air yard share. The 30-year-old appears to have plenty left in the tank, especially after finishing second in open rate behind only Diontae Johnson last year. His consistency has been admirable, finishing with at least 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and scoring eight-plus touchdowns five straight years.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. With over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2021, Pollard had already established himself as an important part of the offense. However, he took his production up a notch in 2022, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 39 passes for 371 yards and three scores to get his first Pro Bowl nod.

Now, Pollard should be in line for an even bigger workload with the Cowboys making the decision to let Ezekiel Elliott walk in free agency. Elliott remains a free agent and Pollard is now the clear No. 1 back in Dallas, playing on a one-year, $10.91 million contract after signing a franchise tender. The model likes him as a top five running back despite the fact that he's been the ninth back off the board on average in early 2023 Fantasy football ADP. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

A surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

Which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?