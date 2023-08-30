Mike Evans is rarely discussed when it comes to elite receivers in the Fantasy football rankings, but consistency goes a long way. Evans has opened his career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and caught 81 career touchdown passes. However, he's sporting a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of just 81.08 with managers generally concerned about his production might be impacted by the loss of Tom Brady. Evans has previously produced 1,000-yard seasons while catching passes from Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mike Glennon and Josh McCown, so could he be one of the potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings can help you answer those questions and also ensure that you're getting value out of every pick in your upcoming drafts.

Which players should you include in your 2023 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. After three strong seasons to start his career, Johnson's Fantasy value plunged in 2022 primarily because he failed to score a single touchdown. However, assuming that Kenny Pickett makes strides in his second season and positive touchdown regression occurs, it's relatively simple to forecast a bounce-back season.

Johnson was targeted 147 times in 2022 and has now topped the 140-target threshold in his last three seasons. Only Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill have been targeted more frequently during that span. That volume can't be ignored and is a big reason why the model ranks Johnson ahead of receivers like Jahan Dotson and Brandon Aiyuk, who are both going nearly 20 picks earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. He proved he can still provide value for owners with another productive season in 2022. In fact, Cooper finished the season with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Deshaun Watson under center for six games last season, Cooper averaged 6.5 targets and 11.6 PPR Fantasy points per game. Despite that production, Fantasy owners are waiting until the sixth-round to draft the veteran wideout according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. The model expects Cooper to outperform fellow wideouts like Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith and Calvin Ridley, all of whom are being drafted before him. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.