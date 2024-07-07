Finding a couple of underrated players who can help round out your Fantasy football lineups is almost mandatory if you want to win a championship and the hunt for 2024 Fantasy football breakouts is on. Managers everywhere are beginning their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep now that NFL OTAs and mandatory minicamps are over and NFL training camp is just around the corner. Fantasy football rookies like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers are all in line for big roles this year but if they don't live up to the hype, you could be left with glaring holes in your roster.

With a live-updated set of 2024 Fantasy football rankings, you can find under-the-radar Fantasy prospects capable of outperforming their Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Speed is at the heart of the Kansas City dynasty and so it was only fitting that the defending world champions would land Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Texas product ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL combine (4.21) and was selected No. 28 overall after the Chiefs traded up to get him.

Worthy caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career with the Longhorns and also averaged 14.1 yards per punt return with one touchdown. Now he'll join an offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid has already made promises to use Worthy to help attack down the field more prolifically in 2024. That's a big reason why the model ranks Worthy ahead of veteran receivers like Jakobi Meyers and Tyler Lockett in its 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. He was the second pick in the second round (No. 34 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft and will need to be an immediate impact player for the revamped Chargers offense with an entirely new coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL for the first time since 2014 and is expected to provide a boost to the entire Chargers organization.

McConkey played three seasons at Georgia and, when healthy, showcased his skillset on one of the most talented rosters in college football. McConkey had 478 receiving yards over nine games and the 6-foot receiver was considered one of the top route runners in the 2024 NFL Draft with great vision and acceleration. The Chargers lost Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and the elite pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler this offseason, opening up a ton of targets for a newcomer like McConkey. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout season, and find out.